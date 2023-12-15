Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster's Minor Heart Procedure Successful

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster is recovering well from the minor outpatient heart procedure performed this morning and will be heading home shortly, according to Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, the governor’s cardiologist.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham,” said Dr. Epps. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.” 

Governor McMaster will resume his normal work schedule on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

