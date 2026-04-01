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Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedules: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Wednesday, April 1, 2026, include the following: 

Wednesday April 1 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the 2026 South Carolina Innovation Awareness Month – Kickoff Breakfast, The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 1 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will present the Honorary Sandlapper award to German Minister President of Bavaria, Dr. Markus Söder, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: For members of the media planning to attend, RSVP to mleclair@governor.sc.gov

Wednesday, April 1 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a virtual Santee Cooper Advisory board meeting.
Note: A live-stream link will be available at www.santeecooper.com/boardmeetings immediately prior to the meeting.

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Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedules: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

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