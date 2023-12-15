Submit Release
Fall 2023 Newsletter is Available!

The Fall Newsletter is here!

It is packed full of information on municipal tax changes, the motor vehicle modernization project and available property tax relief programs. The Fall issue also features an article on a special South Dakota Lottery second chance winner. 

Read about that and more in the Fall 2023 Newsletter.

