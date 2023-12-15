Fall 2023 Newsletter is Available!

It is packed full of information on municipal tax changes, the motor vehicle modernization project and available property tax relief programs. The Fall issue also features an article on a special South Dakota Lottery second chance winner.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.