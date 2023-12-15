Submit Release
AFC Gamma Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

Declares $0.48 dividend per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2024 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2023. The December quarterly dividend is in line with the September quarterly dividend.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a publicly-traded, institutional lender that originates, structures and underwrites loans secured by commercial real estate and other types of financing solutions. AFC Gamma targets direct lending and bridge loan opportunities typically ranging from $5 million to $100 million across multiple real estate sectors, with a specialization in lending to state-law compliant cannabis operators. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC Gamma’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. 

AFC GAMMA, INC. INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@advancedflowercapital.com
www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA, INC. MEDIA CONTACT:

Profile Advisors
Rich Myers
347-774-1125
rmyers@profileadvisors.com


