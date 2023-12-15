Submit Release
New energy efficiency project kicks off in Armenia

The ‘EU4Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in Armenian Communities’ project with a budget of €2.8 million, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, was launched last week in Yerevan.

The project aims to support communities and households to have better access to energy efficiency and sustainable energy solutions, thereby contributing to the improved energy security of the rural population and the conservation of natural resources.

The project will focus on energy-poor communities in five regions of Armenia, Lori, Tavush, Shirak, Gegharkunik, and Syunik, mainly targeting low-income vulnerable households and public/ community buildings.

The project will also pilot innovative and potentially scalable energy efficiency solutions in targeted communities. 

