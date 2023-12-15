Chocolate Confectionery Market Trends to Witness Astonishing Growth With projected to reach $118.6 billion by 2031

Chocolate Confectionery Market

One of the key reasons driving market expansion is an increase in demand for chocolate confectionery items created with organic, exotic, functional ingredients

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product Type (Dark chocolate, Milk chocolate, White chocolate), by Price point (Economy, Mid-range, Luxury), by Age Group (Children, Adult, Geriatic), by Distribution channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Pharmaceutical and drug stores, Specialty stores, Duty-free stores, E-commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global chocolate confectionery industry was pegged at $77.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $118.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of gifting confectionery, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of chocolate confectionery market trends that drive market growth.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global chocolate confectionery market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to existence of chocolate confectionery operations in Europe and the availability of chocolate confectionery in different variants. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand and adaption of innovative chocolate confectionery products among consumers in the region.

By product type, the dark chocolate segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to its increased popularity among consumers due to its health benefits. However, the milk chocolate segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chocolate confectionery market, owing to its popularity for its smooth texture, sweet taste, and increasing availability in the market.

By age group, the adult segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chocolate confectionery market, due to increasing consumption in adults because of easy accessibility. However, the geriatric segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing popularity of functional chocolates with health benefits among the elderly population

The megatrend of organic and premium chocolate confectionery has attracted a wider range of consumers. Most consumers are ready to pay a high price for organic chocolates, with a belief that they have additional benefits. However, organic chocolates have witnessed high acceptance by many customers as they are rich in antioxidants. The dark and organic sweets market is growing significantly, owing to the health-halo benefits of dark chocolate and its pure ingredients. For instance, the Lindt 99% Noir Dark Chocolate was one of the popular cocoa chocolates, owing to high demand from consumers. The market for organic chocolate confections is gaining popularity mostly among millennial customers, who are concerned not just with the impact of the confectioneries on their health and benefits.

Key findings of the study

• According to the chocolate confectionery market analysis, on the basis of product type, the dark chocolate segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

• On the basis of price point, the economy segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

• According to the chocolate confectionery market demand, on the basis of age group, the adult segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the chocolate confectionery market forecast period.

• On the basis of country, the U.S. was the largest market for the chocolate confectionery industry in 2021, in terms of revenue generation in North America.

• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

