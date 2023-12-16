$33.90 Bn: Marine Insurance Industry Growth with CAGR of 3.1% Implies to Hit Industry Size by 2028

Marine Insurance Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global marine insurance market generated $26.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $33.90 billion by 2028, growing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

The surge in implementation of analytics & telematics, rise in demand & awareness toward marine insurance among ship owners, cargo owners, and losses such as damage caused to ships, cargo vessels, and terminals drive the growth of the global marine insurance market. However, abrupt increments in marine insurance premiums and the imposition of lockdowns across several countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developing economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11686

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the marine insurance market, due to increased uncertainty & protectionism in global trade, disrupting supply chain, and business closures across several industry verticals, since it declined the demand for marine insurance.

In addition, several regions have imposed lockdowns, which has resulted in geopolitical tensions & accelerating massive changes in trade patterns, which has financially affected businesses.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global marine insurance market based on coverage, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

By coverage, the coverage insurance segment held the highest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the marine liability insurance segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11686

By distribution channels, the retail brokers segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2028. However, the wholesaler's segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global marine insurance market size, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. However, Europe contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status by 2028.

𝑰𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒔𝒌 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11686?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global marine insurance market analyzed in the research include Allianz, American International Group, Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., AXA, Chubb, Lloyd's, Lockton Companies, Marsh LLC, and Zurich

Top Impacting Factors

Increased Awareness & Demand Towards Marine Insurance Globally

There is an increase in the demand for marine insurance as it provides coverage against a wide range of risk measures and helps in the smooth functioning of trade activities. According to Uniglobal, a leading knowledge-sharing institution, nearly 85% of the global trade is carried by sea & tons of cargo ships are in operation, largely contributing toward the global economy.

Moreover, ship owners, cargo owners, and charterers face huge losses such as damage caused to ships, cargo vessels, and terminals due to massive marine business operations. Therefore, management of these risks & losses in the marine business becomes very complex, and thus maritime insurance plays a vital role in overcoming such losses. As a result, huge losses and higher concentrations of cargo in warehouses, ports & in transit have propelled the demand for marine insurance globally.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝗕𝗙𝗦𝗜 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 -

Burial Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/burial-insurance-market-A07397

Augmented Analytics in BFSI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/augmented-analytics-in-bfsi-market-A11748

Public Cloud in BFSI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/public-cloud-in-bfsi-market-A15481

Group Health Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/group-health-insurance-market-A15123

P2P Payment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/P2P-payment-market

Insurance Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-analytics-market-A07602

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.