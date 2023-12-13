Planning & Development Services New Permitting & Licensing Software

The City’s new permitting and licensing software, Enterprise Permitting & Licensing (EPL), will go live on Monday, February 5, 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition to this new system, all Planning and Development Services (PDS) functions, including permit submittal, inspection scheduling, renewing or applying for a rental or contractor license, planning application submittals and payments for any PDS services, will be unavailable from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, February 4. Additionally, all inquiries, applications and inspections will be limited during this week.

We highly recommended that contractors plan accordingly for this interruption in services by completing inspections prior to January 26 or waiting until the week of February 5. We recognize that emergency situations may arise and will accommodate those as they present themselves.

More information will be forthcoming, including how to sign up for the new online customer portal, which has access to all City licenses and permits in one place. Whether you’re securing rental licensing or applying for a right-of-way permit, they are all now included within a single online platform.

We sincerely appreciate your assistance and patience in making this transition as smooth as possible. If you have any questions, our office can be reached by calling 785-832-7700 or emailing buildinginspections@lawrenceks.org.