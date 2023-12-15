BEST Cargo's Anniversary Milestone: A Year of Unprecedented Success in Malaysia

Within Malaysia, BEST Cargo has become a crucial partner in the logistics sector, providing comprehensive logistics solutions for e-commerce, manufacturers, and retailers BEST Cargo welcomes individuals interested in joining the logistics industry to explore broader career opportunities together With a 100% coverage rate, BEST Cargo ensures that customers across Malaysia, from bustling cities to remote villages, can enjoy the company's excellent logistics services.

SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Cargo, a well-known less-than-truckload logistics company under BEST Inc., is celebrating one year of successful operations in Malaysia, achieving a remarkable annual growth rate of 300% since its launch in end 2022. The success is attributed to the dedicated efforts of the BEST Cargo team and robust support from the integrated global logistics network.

Mr. Lu Miao, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia, expressed gratitude for the rapid growth in the Malaysian market, attributing it to the collaborative efforts of the entire team and support from global resources. He emphasized that this achievement not only signifies the expansion of BEST Cargo 's business but also reflects their commitment to customers in a highly competitive market.

"We take pride in the achievements we've made in Malaysia. In this competitive market, we have earned the trust of customers by providing excellent logistics services. Our success is a result of the hard work of all employees and our collaborative efforts globally. This remarkable accomplishment not only demonstrates the company's strength in the logistics sector but also highlights our keen insight into customer needs," said Lu Miao.

In additions, BEST Inc Malaysia’s newly-operating flagship smart sortation hub, covering nearly 400 stations, providing efficient and secure logistics services to customers. With a 100% coverage rate, BEST Cargo ensures that customers across Malaysia, from bustling cities to remote villages, can enjoy the company's excellent logistics services.

Lu Miao emphasized that the company's success stems from continuous investment in technological innovation. BEST Cargo is not just a traditional logistics provider but a technology-driven company. Through the introduction of advanced logistics technology and intelligent systems, the company has successfully improved transport efficiency to better meet diverse customer needs.

"BEST Cargo will continue to uphold the principles of innovation, collaboration, and win-win cooperation, committed to providing customers with more efficient and reliable logistics services and driving excellence in the Malaysian logistics industry. We invite you to embark on a seamless and efficient end-to-end logistics journey with BEST Cargo ."

BEST Cargo Partnership Programme Highlights:

Nationwide Coverage: Nearly 400 stations , ensuring 100% coverage for large and small items throughout the entire journey.

Standard Operations: With over 220,000 square feet of distribution centers, capable of handling at least 40 containers simultaneously, standard operations are visually monitored for efficient operations.

Unbeatable Price: Unparalleled preferential policies seamlessly aligned with your budget.

Professional Team: A professional operations team ensures distinguished service from start to finish.

About BEST Cargo :

A subsidiary of BEST INC, BEST Cargo has been operating in Malaysia for just over a year. During this time, BEST Cargo has utilized its self-owned distribution centers and covered nearly 400 stations. providing door-to-door delivery services for bulky items weighing over 30 kilograms, as well as less-than-truckload and full-truckload services.

The company also offers value-added services such as pre-shipping inspections, cash-on-delivery (COD), proof of delivery (POD), Cargo insurance, and large item doorstep delivery. Recently, BEST Cargo 's intelligent sorting center in Shah Alam was officially put into use, employing innovative technology for high-speed automated sorting and scanning.

BEST Cargo aims to provide secure, guaranteed, competitive, and customized freight solutions for local customers. Leveraging BEST INC's 100% coverage of the express network in Malaysia, BEST Cargo can also provide a two-way cross-border full-chain "one-stop" service from China to Malaysia.