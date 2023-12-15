ANY.RUN Implements Machine Learning to Streamline Malware Analysis

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud-based sandboxing platform for analyzing and investigating suspicious files and URLs, today announced the release of Automated Interactivity (ML), a new feature that automates repetitive tasks within the ANY.RUN sandbox, significantly improving efficiency and expediting the malware analysis process.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐌𝐋)

Automated Interactivity (ML) mimics human interactions during malware analysis sessions. It intelligently categorizes buttons based on their importance, prioritizing actions that advance the execution process to reveal malicious activities. The feature is available via both UI and API, allowing users to automate their workflows.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐌𝐋)

• Reduced manual effort: It saves users’ time by minimizing the need for their involvement in threat investigations.

• Efficient analysis: It accelerates the analysis process by automatically interacting with files and skipping manual steps.

• Improved accuracy: It is specifically designed to prioritize actions that advance the task, ensuring a more efficient and accurate analysis.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐌𝐋)

• Solving CAPTCHAs in phishing websites.

• Navigating through the installation process of fake software.

• Opening and executing infected files.

• Clicking on phishing links to download and launch malicious files.

Learn more in ANY.RUN’s blog.