Fellowship Program For University Students to Improve Understandings of Wild Horses

Wild Horses are seriously under-studied, leading to mismanagement

Wild Horse Fire Brigade's mission is to reduce catastrophic wildfire and save wild horses through research, education and better management

Professor Wayne Linklater Ph.D., Chair - Deptartment Environmental Studies California State University Sacramento

Wild horses are ecosystem engineers & reseeding herbivores. Photo: grasses & plants germinating from wild horse droppings. Unlike ruminants (deer, cattle, sheep) that digest the seeds they consume, wild horses complete life-cycles of flora, sustaining co-evolved fauna