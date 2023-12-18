Redefining Undervalued Crypto Assets - Noahswap, the Next Uniswap in Asia

Noahswap official website (2023.12.05)

Noahswap is dedicated to providing solutions for undervalued asset holders to help mitigate their investment losses.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Noahswap?

Noahswap is the world's first crypto assets compounding platform focused on Undervalued Crypto Assets, dedicated to providing solutions for undervalued asset holders to help mitigate their investment losses. It supports its ecosystem through its unique triple-token model comprising NUSD, NOAH, and veNOAH.

Currently, Noahswap has implemented several basic functionalities. Available features include compounding asset minting, staking, and swap. According to information from Noahswap's official website, Noahswap now supports four networks: Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Arbitrum, along with 180+ crypto assets, including well-known Meme tokens like PEPE, BABYDOGE, FLOKI, and more.

What Problem Does Noahswap Solve?

The high volatility of the crypto market presents unlimited opportunities for investors but also brings numerous risks.

For investors, the prices of all cryptocurrencies, except stablecoins, can fluctuate significantly during certain market conditions. The investment losses caused by such volatility have consistently been a major concern for most crypto investors.

For instance, the series of bankruptcies and collapses triggered by the LUNA incident in early 2022 led to a market downturn, causing significant turbulence in the entire crypto market. By the end of 2022, the total market capitalization of the crypto market had contracted to $829 billion, a reduction of approximately 64% from the beginning of the year.

2022 Q2 was the most brutal period with the largest drawdown. Subsequently, markets have been drifting sideways, up until FTX’s collapse in November 2022. As a result, investors incurred substantial losses. The sharp decline in top crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum triggered a domino effect, leading to a subsequent crash in other cryptocurrencies.

These affected assets are defined by Noahswap as [Undervalued Assets]. In simple terms, these are tokens that have experienced a sharp price decline in the short term, making them unsuitable for sale. During short-term market volatility and bear market periods, the losses incurred by investors holding these undervalued assets are undoubtedly significant.

Therefore, to address investment losses stemming from undervalued assets, Noahswap has put forward its solution. It is committed to resolving the issue of liquidity stagnation caused by the accumulation of undervalued assets in the current market and helping investors reduce losses resulting from investments in undervalued assets.

Narrative Analysis

In the current stage, the undervalued asset narrative exhibits a certain level of uniqueness. As the pioneer in defining the undervalued asset narrative, Noahswap holds a significant advantage. It provides investors with a stop-loss solution through its compounding asset minting mechanism.

According to the top cryptocurrency market cap chart above, it is evident that the undervalued asset narrative targeted by Noahswap almost encompasses the entire cryptocurrency market. In other words, all undervalued asset holders troubled by losses are potential users of Noahswap. Additionally, there are currently no famous projects deeply engaged in this narrative. Therefore, the undervalued asset narrative is undoubtedly a blue ocean for Noahswap at this stage.

Now, let's delve into Noahswap's core mechanism and see how it helps Noahswap achieve its ultimate goal.

Noahswap Core Mechanism

The core mechanism of Noahswap is based on compounding asset minting. In simple terms, Noahswap allows users to combine their undervalued assets with USDT to form an asset portfolio, which is then minted into the compounding asset NUSD. The value of minted NUSD typically ranges from 2 to 10 times the total value of the asset portfolio.

Depending on the chosen release cycle, users will receive varying amounts of NUSD. Generally, the longer the release cycle, the more NUSD can be minted.

According to Noahswap, users can use the Swap feature on the Noahswap website to exchange the compounding asset NUSD for Noahswap's native token, NOAH, at the current market price. This can help users unlock the liquidities of undervalued assets.

NOAH can be used for various DeFi activities, such as lending and liquidity staking in supported external DeFi protocols. This can further help users increase the value of their assets, compensating for losses incurred by undervalued assets.

Closing Thoughts

In summary, Noahswap is a project with significant potential in the compounding asset DeFi sector. However, the focus on establishing a more comprehensive and profitable business model might be a key area for improvement in Noahswap's future. Can Noahswap become the next Uniswap? Let's wait and see.