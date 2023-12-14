Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Governor Green Lowers Flags to Honor Whitney Anderson

Submit Release
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR WHITNEY ANDERSON 

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise Friday, December 15, until sunset on Sunday, December 17, 2023. 

This action is taken to honor the former State Senator, Whitney Anderson. He died from a heart attack at 91 years old on Saturday, November 25, 2023.  

“Whitney Anderson loved people, which led him to serve them in the state legislature for 20 years, both in the House and Senate, in leadership roles with the minority party. His advocacy for Native Hawaiians and a woman’s right to choose will be remembered as a part of his legacy. First Lady Jaime and I send our heartfelt condolences to Hannie, Andy, Ikaika and the rest of his ʻohana,” said Governor Green. 

