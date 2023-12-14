Chambers Names Davis Wright Tremaine One of the FinTech Industry's Leading Legal Advisors

DEC. 14, 2023 – The fast-growing financial services practice at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has again been honored for excellence by Chambers, which named the firm one of the leading legal counselors in the United States to the fintech sector.

In the Chambers FinTech Guide 2024, Davis Wright was listed as one of the overall leading U.S. firms for FinTech Legal. The firm also achieved an elevated ranking (to Band 2) in the Payments & Lending category, with Andrew Lorentz again listed in Band 2 among the country's top dozen individual practitioners in the payments and lending space.

"As the fintech sector continues to drive innovation, it has to navigate a complex web of strategic issues, including increasingly intense regulatory scrutiny," said Elizabeth Davis, co-chair of Davis Wright's financial services practice. "We're proud to help these clients achieve their business goals with our combined expertise in areas that are key to their success, including financial services, technology, privacy, enforcement, intellectual property, litigation, and corporate law."

"Fintech continues to be one of the most dynamic areas of legal practice," said Lorentz, co-chair and founder of Davis Wright's fintech practice. "I'm excited for the recognition of our team's role in continuing to build this tremendously creative and sophisticated industry. We are grateful to our clients for the opportunity to support them."

The Chambers FinTech Guide 2024 is based on thousands of independent research interviews with clients and peers. The guide ranks individuals and firms based on qualities including legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and commitment.

Client comments about Davis Wright, as published in the guide, include the following:

"Davis Wright is hands-down one of the most responsive firms I've ever worked with, and they always make us feel like a valued client."

"The Davis Wright team, which includes former senior federal banking officials and others immersed in the details of some highly intricate and complex corners of banking law, were very reliable and credible in their ability to handle sophisticated matters."

"They have a deep regulatory knowledge and know a lot of the players in the space. The team are also responsive and is always available with the right support, keyed on, and proactive."

"The Davis Wright team is really skilled at working through complex types of analysis and making those interpretations on how to get it right, so you can ensure you're meeting all the requirements."

Regarding Lorentz in particular, clients said:

"His expertise stands out. Andrew gives common-sense advice rather than getting lost in the weeds. He focuses on the big legal issues."

"Andrew is a very commercially minded person and will always make himself available."

"Andy is a really trusted partner is us. He is very capable on payments regulations on a whole."

"Lorentz is fantastic, he has been in the FinTech space and he is a leading expert. He's very responsive as well and is very good at giving quick responses and understanding if your question is more 'yes/no, can we do this?' or if it is a project. He is good at that guidance."

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. With eight of the 10 largest banks and a half-dozen of the leading fintechs among its clients, Davis Wright's financial services group helps clients solve regulatory problems, innovate, and drive business forward. Learn more at www.dwt.com/fs.