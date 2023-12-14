Submit Release
Rule Change for Case Time Limits

The rule amendment on case time limits goes into effect immediately.

Today, the Supreme Court of Ohio amended Sup.R. 39 of the Rules of Superintendence for Ohio Courts, providing a more accurate and transparent picture of the timely disposition of cases filed in Ohio.

Sup.R. 39 (D) goes into effect immediately and addresses the dismissal and refiling of cases. The new section states “a judge shall not order, instruct, or otherwise direct, suggest, encourage, or request a party or attorney to dismiss and subsequently refile a case in order to avoid failure by the judge to comply with the time limits specified in this rule.”

Chief Justice Kennedy said, “We are confident that the rule change will be beneficial to litigants, their counsel, and all of the judges and court staff who strive every day to administer justice in a timely matter.”

