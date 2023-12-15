Create Joy Travel Launches Goal-Oriented Travel : A Form of Transformational Travel with sweepstakes to win a solo trip

One lucky winner of the Create Joy Go Solo Sweepstakes will be announced January 1, 2024

Create Joy Travel announces the launch of its “New You” goal-oriented travel program and wants to send one lucky winner on the solo trip of a lifetime.

I suffer from severe anxiety and never thought I would be able to do the things I always wanted to. The Create Joy process worked to push my boundaries without making me uncomfortable.” — Kim Lowell, Create Joy client