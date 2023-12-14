$300K in State Funding Awarded to Delaware County Organizations for Security and Law Enforcement Programs, and Victims’ Services

DELAWARE COUNTY – DECEMBER 14, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced $305,200 in grants to support projects in the 26th Senatorial District. The funding was approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for security and law enforcement programs, and victims’ services.

“I’m thrilled that vital state funding is reaching local organizations in my district, ensuring their continued ability to serve our community,” said Senator Kearney. “I always advocate for more investments in community projects and organizations because I know these resources will positively impact the constituents and people who visit Delaware County.”

The recipients and award totals are listed below:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

Islamic Center of Delaware County received $33,200 for safety and security upgrades.

Temple Sholom in Broomall received $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) received $200,000 for signing bonuses to fill 28 vacancies and expected vacancies.

State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds

Family Support Line of Delaware County, Inc. received $47,000 to help maintain core children’s advocacy center service standards.

