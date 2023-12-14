Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,457 in the last 365 days.

$300K in State Funding Awarded to Delaware County Organizations for Security and Law Enforcement Programs, and Victims’ Services

DELAWARE COUNTY – DECEMBER 14, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced $305,200 in grants to support projects in the 26th Senatorial District. The funding was approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for security and law enforcement programs, and victims’ services. 

“I’m thrilled that vital state funding is reaching local organizations in my district, ensuring their continued ability to serve our community,” said Senator Kearney. “I always advocate for more investments in community projects and organizations because I know these resources will positively impact the constituents and people who visit Delaware County.”

The recipients and award totals are listed below:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

  • Islamic Center of Delaware County received $33,200 for safety and security upgrades.
  • Temple Sholom in Broomall received $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

  • Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) received $200,000 for signing bonuses to fill 28 vacancies and expected vacancies.

State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds

  • Family Support Line of Delaware County, Inc. received $47,000 to help maintain core children’s advocacy center service standards.

 

###

You just read:

$300K in State Funding Awarded to Delaware County Organizations for Security and Law Enforcement Programs, and Victims’ Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more