Open Meetings, Open Records seminars see record turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY (Dec. 14, 2023) - More than 900 Oklahomans attended a series of Open Meetings and Open Records seminars presented this fall by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Oklahoma Press Association in different regions of the state.

The series, which wrapped up this week in Oklahoma City, kicked off Sept. 25 in Lawton. Other stops included Tulsa, Enid and McAlester. Deputy General Counsel Thomas Schneider and Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas educated citizens, local government employees, state agency employees and others about some of the most important statutes in the Oklahoma Constitution.

“The remarkable turnout and engagement at these seminars reflect how greatly Oklahomans cherish government transparency and openness,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond, “I am grateful for the hardworking professionals who created and presented this series to help educate Oklahomans.”

The seminars are an annual event. In total, 918 people attended this year’s sessions, which is nearly double 2022’s attendance.

“We saw an incredible turnout at each location, and I had a lot of fun meeting people from across the state and presenting on these important statutes,” Schneider said. “It was a privilege to engage with audience members about Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Open Records laws, which safeguard democracy and preserve integrity in state and local government. Rest assured, people want to get things right.”

The Attorney General’s Office and the Oklahoma Press Association plan to offer a webinar version of the seminar next year. The Open Meetings and Open Records seminar slides can be viewed here.

###