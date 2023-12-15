Uncle Sharkii Announces New Partnership with Walmart

Uncle Sharkii can now be found in select Walmart locations.

America’s Poke Shop™ is teaming up with the nation’s top retailer to ‘Bring Affordable Poke Bowls to the Masses!’

This is a monumental step in a major push to achieve Uncle Sharkii’s mission to bring ‘Affordable Poke Bowls to the Masses’!” — Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii.