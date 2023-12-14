San Clemente Rehab House of The Rising Son Releases Range of Drug Rehab Programs to Orange County and Surrounding Areas

San Clemente, California – House of The Rising Son, California’s premier rehab and private addiction treatment center, is pleased to announce it has announced a range of drug rehab programs to Orange County and surrounding areas to help those with addiction and mental health issues.

From non-12-step treatment and dual diagnosis programs to sober living facilities, The House of the Rising Son’s range of drug rehab programs offered by its team of experienced addiction specialists is designed to uncover the underlying conditions causing addiction and to provide patients with effective methods to overcome them to maintain long-lasting sobriety.

“The House of the Rising Son is Southern California’s premier alcohol and drug rehab and substance abuse care and addiction treatment center,” said a spokesperson for House of The Rising Son. “We’re committed to providing all of our patients with the best possible care. That’s why we offer a wide variety of drug treatment options for patients to choose from. We can provide you with the support that you’ve been searching for. Get in touch with us to learn more.”

At the House of The Rising Son’s San Clemente Rehab, patients will receive personalized care that caters to their exact treatment goals and addiction issues, which ensures that the unique needs of every patient are met.

The expert team at the California treatment center understands that many patients who are struggling with substance abuse have underlying mental health issues that are causing this abuse. For example, mental conditions like depression, PTSD, and anxiety can all cause patients to abuse substances like drugs and alcohol to cope with the intense emotions they’re experiencing. That is why the House of The Rising Son endeavors to help these patients by treating both their addiction and mental health concerns simultaneously.

Through the use of the dual diagnosis model, the highly skilled mental health professionals at the premier rehab center will help patients explore their past and identify what experiences have caused their mental health issues. Having these unique insights into the thought patterns and mental processes that are causing the patient to seek out the relief offered by addictive substances has proven to empower individuals to achieve lasting sobriety and resolve the core issues of their substance abuse.

The House of The Rising Son invites those seeking individualized alcohol and drug addiction treatment that starts from the moment they walk through the door to call its specialist center today to get started on the path of sobriety.

