Caerified Tax Coach Yulia Gordon of Addjust Accounting LLC the be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yulia Gordon is coming to the radio with a message and when we hear it, we will all wish we had heard it sooner. That is because Yulia is a financial professional and certified tax coach who teaches people how to save on their tax bill and keep more of their hard-earned income. In an era when the price of gas, milk, eggs and especially housing keeps rising, who couldn’t use a little more in their pocket?

Yulia has an undergraduate degree in accounting and business and a master’s degree in taxation (which is more intensive coursework than most CPAs usually have.) She also has a wealth of experience to share – having worked for the IRS (on the taxpayer’s side) and major firms like Morgan Stanley. For about 10 years now, she has piloted her own firm, a consultancy that creates tax plans, retirement plans, and financial plans for small businesses, entrepreneurs, the self-employed and families. This is essential since gigantic firms and the very wealthy have big companies working for them and they pay little tax and keep getting richer, while the more modest companies and individuals seemingly pay the bill for the rest of us.

Yulia helps clients in several ways. She enlightens them about things that might be deductible but were never considered, and ways to defray income from being taxable. It is a customized plan that involves a lot of questions and research to understand the individual, their business, their family, and everything they support personally and professionally. As a coach, she not only creates the strategic plan, but advises people on how to follow it.

“A good tax strategy can cut your bill by 80%. That’s huge, especially if it happens over and over for a few years.”

In the radio show, Yulia is going to talk about her experience, what she expects customers to know, and how to tackle the goals of different groups. For instance, the FIRE people (those seeking Financial Independence for Early Retirement.) There is also WATER (Wealth Accumulation for Independence and Early Retirement.) There are people who like to take long pricey vacations, people who either love stocks or fear their risks, and those who have an emotional attachment to their money. And then there are couples whose monetary concepts might not match.

Creating tailored plans and helping all these different types of people overcome their money struggles brings Yulia great joy. She especially likes helping independent contractors and entrepreneurs get off on the right foot. And Yulia delights when someone she has assisted brings a friend, and now she can coach them too.

“I try to help people secure themselves in any economy. I partner with lawyers to help get around the loopholes. I have a strong business education and can see the big picture. I have all the certifications. Still, understanding people is the key. And I love working with people.”

Close Up Radio will feature Yulia Goron in an interview with Jim Masers on Monday December 18th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Tax Coach Yulia, visit her website: www.addjustacct.com or check out her LinkedIn profile.