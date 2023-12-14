Verity One Ltd. Rebrands as TRUTH MATTERS™ and STOP LYING™: A Bold Step in Certification Integrity

Verity One TRUTH MATTERS Verity One Made in USA Certified Seals

Verity One Ltd. evolves into TRUTH MATTERS™ and STOP LYING™, championing integrity, transparency, and a resolute stance against falsehoods in certifications.

CHEYENNE, WY, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce the rebranding of our Verity One Ltd. ("VERITY ONE" or the "Company"), a Wyoming-registered corporation. VERITY ONE has now earned a distinguished position as a government-authorized Commercial and Government Entity (“CAGE”) service, boasting a CAGE Code: 8JSY1. Furthermore, as a CAGE service, we are a System for Award Management (“SAM”) registered company, which enables us to officially verify and bestow the coveted "MADE IN USA" certification upon companies and their products, as well as authorize companies to supply their products and services to the U.S. government.

In an era where truth and transparency are not merely desirable but essential, our TRUTH MATTERS™ focus should be paramount. As such, we have embarked on a steadfast journey to redefine our identity, values, and mission to prove that this slogan is important to companies marketing their products and services. Our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity in all our endeavors remains unwavering, and today, that TRUTH MATTERS™ focus remains unequivocal. This concise statement encapsulates the essence of our rebranding effort. It is a resolute declaration of steadfast dedication, pursuing truth in every aspect of our operations, as it should be for all companies.

We recognize that truth is not an extravagance but an absolute necessity in today's intricate and interconnected world. Throughout our 22-year history, VERITY ONE has been a stalwart presence in the certification realm, offering a comprehensive range of services, including organic, HALAL and KOSHER certifications, carbon credits, DEI, and ESG standards. Nevertheless, our core strength has always been our Country-of-Origin Certification, particularly the "Made in USA” and “Product of USA" Certifications, for which we proudly hold trademarks.

Today, we take a bold step forward as we unveil our additional rebranding initiative: TRUTH MATTERS™ and STOP LYINGTM. This additional transformation signifies our commitment to honesty, transparency, and authenticity within the certification industry. TRUTH MATTERS™ is not a mere catchphrase; it embodies our unwavering pledge to uphold the highest ethical standards in every certification we provide. This ensures that our clients, partners, and consumers can place unshakable trust in the validity of our certifications. STOP LYINGTM is our call to action, an impassioned plea for change. It demands an end to misinformation, deception, and falsehoods across the business landscape. We will tirelessly work towards eradicating dishonest practices and championing the cause of transparency, ethics, and accountability.

As the world confronts evolving challenges, such as supply chain intricacies, environmental concerns, and social justice issues, we acknowledge that the demand for rigorous and trustworthy certification services is greater than ever. Our commitment to truth will be the bedrock upon which we construct our future.