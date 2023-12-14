Threshold Brands acquires the nation’s largest provider of bath and kitchen surface refinishing services, Miracle Method

Threshold Brands is an industry leader in home services franchising. Miracle Method, the largest professional bath and kitchen surface refinishing franchise in the U.S., has been acquired by Threshold Brands

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threshold Brands, an industry leader in home services franchising, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Miracle Method, LLC, based in Colorado Springs, Colo. With 173 territories in 34 states, Miracle Method is the largest professional bath and kitchen surface refinishing franchise in the United States. This acquisition further bolsters Threshold Brand’s position as a leader in the home services industry.

“Miracle Method is a perfect fit with our platform,” says Ted DeMarino, CEO of Threshold Brands. “Like our other companies, Miracle Method provides a unique service, and they are the nation’s leader at what they do. I am thrilled to welcome the franchisees, employees, and customers of Miracle Method to the Threshold community.”

"I am so proud of the growth and innovation achievements made by the Miracle Method team and our franchisees,” says Chuck Pistor, founder of Miracle Method. “We have reached and exceeded our goals over the past 27 years. The sale to Threshold Brands was a strategic step in our quest to serve more customers by leveraging Threshold's unparalleled support network and team."

About Miracle Method

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo., Miracle Method is the largest bath and kitchen refinishing company in the United States. With franchises operating in more than 175 territories across the US, Miracle Method specializes in repairing and restoring all types of tubs, ceramic tile, showers, vanities, and even kitchen countertops.

About Threshold Brands

Based in Boston, Threshold Brands is a platform company with 11 home service brands, including MaidPro, Men In Kilts, Patio Patrol, USA Insulation, PestMaster, Heating and Air Paramedics, Plumbing Paramedics, Sir Grout, Granite Garage Floor, Mold Medics, and now, Miracle Method. Threshold is majority owned by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.