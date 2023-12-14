Submit Release
Europeans continue to strongly support Ukraine, Eurobarometer shows

A new Eurobarometer released on 14 December shows that Europeans’ support for a range of actions taken in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains very high.

Almost nine in ten (89%) agree with providing humanitarian support to the people affected by the war, and more than eight in ten (84%) agree with welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war.

Around six in ten approve of the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine (61%) and of the EU financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine (60%).

A total of 72% agree with providing financial support to Ukraine. The same proportion (72%) support economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies, and individuals.

Most respondents are satisfied with the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine (57%). Fifty-four per cent of Europeans say the same about their national government’s response.

