My Career in Data Episode 62: Christopher Bergh, CEO and Head Chef, Datakitchen

Welcome back to a new episode of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Christopher Bergh, the CEO and Head Chef at Datakitchen, about the importance of leadership and communication, and how his start in teaching helped him form his career in data.

Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.

Learn more about Datakitchen.

Interested in being a guest?