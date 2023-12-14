Post Session Report :: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

HB 301, PN 2311 (Harkins) – Makes several amendments to the Public School Code as part of the 2023-2024 budget plan. Senate concurred in House amendments to Senate amendments, as amended by the Senate. A vote of 43-7 was recorded.

HB 613, PN 2430 (Harris) – House Bill 613 is a nonpreferred appropriation to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

SB 149, PN 673 (Brewster) – Would amend the Real Estate Tax Sale Law to allow counties to levy fees upon the purchase of tax delinquent or real estate owned properties and dedicate said fees into a fund used to support the demolition or rehabilitation of blighted properties. A vote of 41-9 was recorded.

SB 634, PN 673 (Pennycuick) – An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 863, PN 2410 (D. Williams) – The bill changes the physical fitness requirements for police applicants in the city of the first class to help with police requirement. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 900, PN 2406 (Cephas) – Amends Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) to establish policies and reporting procedures regarding the use of restrictive housing, restraints, and cavity searches on pregnant/postpartum incarcerated women and children; to provide feminine hygiene products to incarcerated women; and to provide for training for staff having contact with pregnant, laboring, or postpartum women. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1096, PN 2433 (Malagari) – An omnibus amendment to the Liquor Code (Act 21 of 1951) to allow some hotel license holders to convert their licenses to restaurant licenses (Philadelphia is excluded from this opportunity), and for certain amusement parks and botanical gardens to hold public venue licenses. The bill also establishes a legislative task force to study “Stop-and-Go” establishments in the city of Philadelphia. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 1131, PN 1186 (Borowski) – Amends Act 218 of 1905 (establishing the Department of Health) to permit the Department of Health to close a state health center in a county that operates its own health department under the Local Health Administration Law. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1258, PN 2434 (Kinsey) – Amends the Public School Code to allow school entities to include students enrolled in dual credit courses in their average daily membership calculation. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1289, PN 1757 (Fleming) – Amends Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) by adding Ch. 74, Repudiation of Discriminatory Real Estate Covenants. Allows property owners or associations an easier process to repudiate unlawful restrictive covenant in an instrument. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 843, PN 1290 (Argall) – Amends the Public School Code by enacting the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Senate concurred in House amendments as further amended by the Senate. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 907, PN 1291 (Regan) – Amends the Public School Code to provide for school security personnel. A vote of 30-19 was recorded.

HB 1300, PN 2441 (Mehaffie) – Amends the Fiscal Code – implementation language for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Senate concurred in House amendments as further amended by the Senate. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 55, PN 609 (Santarsiero) – Amends Title 23 (Domestic Relations) and Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) with regard to awarding the custody of a child. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 666, PN 609 (Bullock) – Amends the Housing Authorities Law (Act 265 of 1937) to provide for contracts with employees of a housing authority in a city of the first class. A vote of 43-7 was recorded.

HB 1284, PN 2431 (Neilson) – This bill makes permanent the Work Zone Speed Enforcement Camera and Roosevelt Blvd Speed enforcement camera pilot programs. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

HB 1478, PN 2175 (Cephas) – Amends the Public School Code further providing for dental examinations and dental hygiene services. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 689, PN 2310 (Harris) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes Code) to expand eligibility to petition for limited access of criminal history record information and expanding the eligibility for automatic clean slate limited access. The bill would expand the eligibility to qualifying felony convictions and lessen the waiting time for previous misdemeanor and summary convictions. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

SR 110, PN 704 (Coleman) – Directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (Committee) to conduct a performance audit of the Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) Development Authority’s programs as administered by the Department of Revenue. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 44, PN 1264 (Dush) – The bill updates and adds definitions related to sex trafficking and commercial sex acts. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 361, PN 1283 (J. Ward) – This legislation increases the number of judges on the court of common pleas in 10 judicial districts. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 527, PN 1288 (Farry) – Creates a new criminal offense in Title 18 for the unlawful taking of mail. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 596, PN 1284 (Argall) – The bill would amend Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by lowering the thresholds to charge an individual under § 3929.3, Organized retail theft. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 683, PN 1286 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 35 to require an emergency department within an acute care hospital to test for fentanyl and xylazine if a urine drug screening is conducted to assist in diagnosing a patient’s condition. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 815, PN 1271 (Baker) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to allow the grantor of an irrevocable trust to retain the tax liability for income generated by the trust and expands the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction program. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 838, PN 1289 (Baker) – Amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedures) to provide comprehensive probation reforms. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

SB 941, PN 1287 (Brooks) – Amends the Administrative Code of 1929, as it relates to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) by providing for staffing requirements flexibilities for licensed addiction treatment programs during an opioid epidemic. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-1:

Carol Aichele, State Charter School Appeal Board (new appointment)

Donald E. Alexander, State Charter School Appeal Board (new appointment)

Helena F. Gaspar-Liddle, State Charter School Appeal Board (new appointment)

Lisa M. Kennedy, State Charter School Appeal Board (new appointment)

Thomas H. Killion, State Charter School Appeal Board (reappointment)

Antoinette M. Hamidian, Board of Trustees of Clarks Summit State Hospital (new appointment)

Elizabeth M. O’Brien, Council of Trustees of East Stroudsburg University (new appointment)

John J. Pekarovsky, III, Council of Trustees of East Stroudsburg University (reappointment)

Laurie A. Kuzenski, Council of Trustees of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (reappointment)

David Osikowicz, Council of Trustees of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (reappointment)

Nathan T. Spade, Council of Trustees of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (reappointment)

Sandra K. Green, Council of Trustees of Kutztown University (new appointment)

Robert P. Grim, Council of Trustees of Kutztown University (reappointment)

Kevin Harden, Jr. , Council of Trustees of Kutztown University (reappointment)

Dianne M. Lutz, Council of Trustees of Kutztown University (reappointment)

Robert L. Archie, Jr, Board of Trustees of Lincoln University (reappointment)

Kevin E. Vaughan, Board of Trustees of Lincoln University (reappointment)

Jordan A. Harris, Council of Trustees of Millersville University (reappointment)

Michael G. Warfel, Council of Trustees of Millersville University (reappointment)

Mohamed Yamba, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

David M. Davis, Board of Trustees of the Pennsylvania State University (new appointment)

Daniel J. Delligatti, Board of Trustees of the Pennsylvania State University (reappointment)

Daniel I. Gilman, Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (new appointment)

Curtis E. Aiken, Board of Trustees of the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Andrew D. Alosi, Council of Trustees of Shippensburg University (reappointment)

Moriah N. Hathaway, Council of Trustees of Shippensburg University (new appointment)

Ashley M. Loper, Council of Trustees of Shippensburg University (new appointment)

Angele J. Stoebener, Council of Trustees of Slippery Rock University (new appointment)

Joshua B. Young, Council of Trustees of Slippery Rock University (reappointment)

Constance L. Swan, Board of Trustees of South Mountain Restoration Center (new appointment)

Patrick J. Eiding, Board of Trustees of Temple University Commonwealth System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Kenneth E. Scott, Sr, Board of Trustees of Temple University Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Barry L. Schlouch, Board of Trustees of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (new appointment)

Todd D. Shertzer, Board of Trustees of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (new appointment)

Marshall W. Snively, Board of Trustees of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (new appointment)

Carolyn T. Comitta, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (new appointment)

Barry C. Dozor, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (reappointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 42-8:

Paul J. Bruder, Jr, Environmental Hearing Board (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 43-7:

Mary Anne Wesdock, Environmental Hearing Board (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 44-6:

Harris Gubernick, Board of Pardons (reappointment)