JMT Technology Group Becomes the Next GISCI Endorsing Employer





Des Plaines, IL (December 13, 2023) The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce JMT Technology Group as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. JMT Technology Group, a division of JMT, was established in Maryland in 1971 and is a 100% employee-owned firm that provides a full range of multi-disciplined engineering, architectural, technology, and related services to public agencies and private clients throughout the United States.

As an Esri Silver Partner, JMT Technology Group provides innovative geospatial and software development services to solve complex business challenges for local, state, and federal government agencies, maritime ports, non-profit organizations, universities, and other clients.

JMT Technology Group’s strength revolves around their team and their ability to work collaboratively to solve business problems. The staff holds certifications that address the wide and ever-changing needs of the technology industry and are committed to continuous professional development to ensure our consulting services provide our clients with the knowledge and expertise required in such a fast-paced industry. The GISP certification provides employers with the confidence that GIS personnel are not only technically qualified but also of high moral standards.

The GISCI appreciates JMT Technology Group’s support of their employees and the GISP program.

The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at: https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about JMT Technology Group at https://www.jmttg.com/

Contact Info:

GISCI JMT Technology Group

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP Nick DiPaolo, GISP

Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute Director of Geospatial Solutions

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org 410.891.4432 ndipaolo@jmttg.com