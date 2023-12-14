Underage Fatal Crash Sparks ALE Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C.
Three individuals have been criminally charged following a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) investigation into an underage fatal vehicle crash.
On September 23, 2023, North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old male in Rutherford County, NC. At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor. Alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene of the accident. ALE was contacted and immediately began an investigation.
ALE executed a search warrant on the 20-year-old male’s truck, which resulted in the seizure of assorted containers of alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents determined the 20-year-old had attended a homecoming party at the residence of Brandon and Leslie Powell. Additional underage persons were identified as having attended and consumed alcoholic beverages at the home.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:
-
Staci Nicole Crosby, 27, of Boiling Springs, was charged with two counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages.
-
Brandon Keith Powell, 39, of Shelby, was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages.
-
Leslie Powell, 44, of Shelby, was charged with six counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
