Underage Fatal Crash Sparks ALE Investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C.

Three individuals have been criminally charged following a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) investigation into an underage fatal vehicle crash.  

On September 23, 2023, North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old male in Rutherford County, NC. At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor. Alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene of the accident.  ALE was contacted and immediately began an investigation. 

ALE executed a search warrant on the 20-year-old male’s truck, which resulted in the seizure of assorted containers of alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents determined the 20-year-old had attended a homecoming party at the residence of Brandon and Leslie Powell. Additional underage persons were identified as having attended and consumed alcoholic beverages at the home. 

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:

  • Staci Nicole Crosby, 27, of Boiling Springs, was charged with two counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages. 

  • Brandon Keith Powell, 39, of Shelby, was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages. 

  • Leslie Powell, 44, of Shelby, was charged with six counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. 

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.  

                                                                                                ### 

