North Carolina Department of Public Safety collects school supplies for Hertford County

The 2025 Governor’s School Supply Drive is an annual initiative, held in partnership with the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), that brings together agencies across the state to support North Carolina’s educators and students.

The Department of Public Safety employees were no exception, collecting needed supplies from the administrative office and facilities in the Raleigh area from June 30 through August 1. On Aug. 5, Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. delivered these donations to Riverview Elementary School located in Murfreesboro.

“I am tremendously grateful for the donations made by DPS employees during the Governor’s School Supply Drive,” Buffaloe said. “Due to their selfless contributions, these necessary donations will allow teachers and students to start the school year right.”

This annual initiative is important due to the lack of essential supplies that can hinder a student’s ability to participate fully in the educational experience, leading to feelings of inadequacy and disengagement, which can result in increased absenteeism and lower academic performance.

Supplies that were the most requested included:

• Paper

• Pens and pencils

• Crayons and markers

• Dry erase markers

• Fidget Toys

• Headphones

• Spiral notebooks

• Sanitizing wipes

• Tissues

Photos by U.S. Army Sgt. Wesley Riley and DPS photographer, Mr. Robert Jordan.