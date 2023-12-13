CBP Field Operations promotes commercial bus APIS

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge is reminding and encouraging bus companies to file electronic traveler manifests for their international trips in CBP One™, which will promote fast and secure border crossing.

“We want to remind bus line management that CBP has already begun receiving electronic passenger manifests. This program will eventually expand to require all commercial bus lines to submit Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) data,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/ Pharr/ Anzalduas Port of Entry. “We need bus companies to get on board with filing an APIS manifest and help us expedite processing those travelers.”

CBP at the Hidalgo Port of Entry would like to remind bus lines, and their passengers, that while currently voluntary, certain bus lines have already begun to submit APIS data prior to making entry to the United States. In doing so, bus lines will request entry documents for entering data into CBP One™, much like airlines have been doing for many years now. Travelers should be aware that the bus lines requesting traveler documents are doing so for the purpose of submitting their APIS electronic manifest for entry to the United States.

CBP One™ is a mobile application that serves as a single portal to a variety of CBP services, including the collection of electronic traveler manifest information from commercial carriers for international travel both into and out of the United States. The system collects data via the internet so that small carriers can use the public network to submit their electronic manifests.

APIS filing allows CBP to identify those persons who may pose a risk to border or public security; may have terroristic ties; may be inadmissible; may be a person of interest; may otherwise be engaged in activity in violation of U.S. law; or the subject of law enforcement warrants.

This allows CBP to facilitate effectively and efficiently the entry of legitimate travelers and crew members into the United States.

CBP Field Operations wants to encourage commercial bus lines that traverse from Mexico to the United States with passengers to file their trip in CBP One™ to familiarize themselves with this soon-to-be mandatory process. CBP, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, will provide front-of-the-line privileges to those bus companies that participate in this program, allowing their buses to clear inspection in an expeditious manner.

Please contact CBP at participating ports of entry to sign up for a carrier code and sender ID. Enrolling in CBP One™ can be done through your app store.

For more information on the CBP APIS program email BUSAPIS@CBP.DHS.GOV or contact the Hidalgo Port of Entry public line at (956)843-5701.