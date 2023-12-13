Tartaglione Announces More Than $900,000 In PCCD Grants Awarded To Philadelphia

Harrisburg – December 13, 2023 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) announced the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded $902,000 to non-profits, governmental, and community organizations across Philadelphia.

Grants were awarded from the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds, State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds, Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Funds, and State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds. All awards from these programs are approved pending fiscal or programmatic concerns.

“Our Commonwealth making investments in the safety and security of our community buildings, religious sites and neighborhoods needs to remain one of our highest priorities,” said Senator Tartaglione. “I am delighted to announce the resources are flowing into the 2nd Senatorial District and the entire City of Philadelphia, so we can ensure our neighbors are safe whether they be in a house of worship, riding public transit, or just using our public spaces.”

The grant recipients and totals are listed below:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program:

St. John’s Lutheran Church – $5,000

Al-Hidaya Islamic Center – $50,000

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program:

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) – $200,000

State Children’s Advocacy Center Fund:

Philadelphia Children’s Assistance – $47,000

Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds:

Friends of Farmworkers – $125,000

Nationalities Services Center of Philadelphia – $125,000

Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Funds:

The Pennsylvania DMC Corporation – $250,000

State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds:

Philadelphia Treasurer – $95,000

Support Center for Child Advocate – $5,000

More information on PCCD grant opportunities can be found online.

###