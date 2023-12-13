Submit Release
EU-organised photo exhibition ‘Castles of Europe’ opens in Baku

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan invites the public to visit its ‘Castles of Europe’ photo exhibition. 

The exhibition is being held at the NUR Art House, as part of the FantazEU 2023 Cultural Heritage Festival.

The exhibition is open from 12 to 16 December, from 11.00-17.00. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is organised by the EU Delegation in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States.

As part of the same FantazEU 2023 Cultural Heritage Festival, on 19 December, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) with the support of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan will hold an exhibition of works by women artists. To take part, you can register at the link until 14 December, 16.00 (local time).

