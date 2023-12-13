Submit Release
EU4Business: free consultation for Ukrainian SMEs on European certification

The EU-funded EU4Business programme invites Ukrainian SMEs to register for a free consultation on European certification. 

The seminars will be conducted by the Ukrainian company ‘Ukrstandartcertification’ and will be supported by Germany. 

The project aims to select for consultations 40 enterprises, ten of which will be supported through the entire certification procedure.

The first workshop on ‘Harmonisation of technical regulation in Ukraine with EU requirements’ will take place on Thursday, 21 December 2023 from 10:00 to 16:00. Please, register here.

Information on the second seminar, ‘EU Directives. Practical experience in passing the certification procedure’, will be published later.

Employees of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – companies and individual entrepreneurs, registered in Ukraine and operating in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine in accordance with Ukrainian law, are invited to take part. 

