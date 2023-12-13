Missouri couple facing charges after audit uncovers theft from Bootheel sewer district

JEFFERSON CITY — A husband and wife duo are each facing two dozen counts of felony stealing after a state audit found they tapped a small-town sewer district for more than $160,000 in personal proceeds.

Court records show Korey Adams and Jennifer Adams are set to appear before a Dunklin County judge in February after Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said the couple drained the Dunklin County Sewer District of taxpayer funds for Christmas bonuses and advances on future paychecks.

The charges are the latest in a string of corruption cases within small-town governments in the state’s Bootheel region.

Earlier this month, the former acting mayor of Holland, located in nearby Pemiscot County, was charged with failing to deposit money to pay city utility bills in city accounts.

Fitzpatrick also announced last week that he is launching an audit of the City of Kennett amid claims of fraudulent activity.

In the case of the sewer district report, auditors detailed how the sewer board president, Korey Adams, and his wife, Jennifer Adams, who was serving as the district’s bookkeeper, diverted money and sewer services totaling at least $62,000 from the district between 2017 and early 2021.

An additional $98,096 was not deposited during this time and is also likely missing. A review of the Adamses’ personal bank accounts found cash deposits totaling $29,146, the audit noted.

In one instance, Jennifer Adams issued a $450 check to herself indicating it was for a Christmas bonus and mileage.

The missing or stolen money isn’t the only legal issue facing the couple.

By hiring and paying his wife to serve as bookkeeper, Korey Adams violated a constitutional prohibition on nepotism. And the Internal Revenue Service has made claims against the couple.

Prosecutors charged the couple with 24 counts of felony stealing alleging they tapped into funds meant to assure wastewater collection and processing for 253 customers in Malden, a city of 4,200 residents.

The sewer district is now being operated by the city.

