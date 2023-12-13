Division of Marine Fisheries opens public comment period on Striped Mullet Fishery Management
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will begin accepting public comment Dec. 18, 2023 on proposed management to address sustainable harvest in the striped mullet fishery. The public comment period will close Jan. 17, 2024.
Draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan contains a suite of proposed management options pertaining to the commercial and recreational fisheries. Management measures are necessary to achieve sustainable harvest in the striped mullet fishery within a 10-year timeline.
More information is available on the Information on Striped Mullet Amendment 2 webpage.
The public may submit comments on the Draft Amendment 2 through an online questionnaire or through mail:
- Submit Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online form. The form will open on Dec. 18 and remain live until 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024. Click here to submit comments online.
- Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to Draft Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024.
Division staff will hold an online listening session on Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Division staff will give a presentation on management options available in the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 2, and the public may ask questions:
Online Public Listening Session
Dec. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Click here to Register
The public may also give public comment at any of three Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committee meetings scheduled for:
|
Northern Regional Advisory Committee
January 9, 2024
|
Southern Regional Advisory Committee
January 10, 2024
|
Finfish Advisory Committee
January 16, 2024
|
Dare County Administration Building
Commissioners Meeting Room
954 Marshall C. Collins Drive
Manteo
|
Department of Environmental Quality
Wilmington Regional Office
127 Cardinal Drive
Wilmington
|
Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City
The Division of Marine Fisheries and the Marine Fisheries Commission will consider public comment received during this period in determining which management strategies to recommend. The Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to select its preferred management measures for Departmental and legislative review at its February 2024 meeting. Consideration for final approval of the amendment is scheduled for May 2024.
For more information contact division biologists Jeffrey Dobbs at Jeffrey.Dobbs@deq.nc.gov or 252-808-8193 or Willow Patten at Willow.Patten@deq.nc.gov or 252-948-3884.