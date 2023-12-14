Global DMS Launches EVO-BPO® to Streamline Valuation Management for Servicers and REO Asset Managers
EVO-BPO is designed specifically for these clients providing an end-to-end BPO, CMA and inspection management platform with unparalleled workflow automation and compliance oversight.”LANDSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, announced the launch of EVO-BPO, the latest version of its platform designed specifically for servicers, REO assets management companies and AMCs that require an efficient workflow to automate the management and fulfillment of Broker Price Opinions (BPOs), Comparative Market Analyzes (CMAs), inspections and alternative valuation products.
EVO-BPO provides a centralized hub for ordering, assigning, tracking and reviewing BPOs, CMAs and inspections. The platform automates the entire process to reduce cycle times, increase productivity, enforce compliance and improve data accuracy. EVO-BPO's configurable workflow and built-in business rules ensure BPOs, and CMAs are assigned to properly licensed and certified brokers based on location, property type and client requirements. All orders, broker assignments, status updates and completed reports are tracked through a fully auditable workflow and reporting engine.
"Servicers and REO managers require solutions that can handle high volume and automate traditionally manual processes to gain speed and efficiency," said Vladimir Bien-Aime, CEO of Global DMS. "EVO-BPO is designed specifically for these clients providing an end-to-end BPO, CMA and inspection management platform with unparalleled workflow automation and compliance oversight."
EVO-BPO provides interactive dashboards with key performance indicators (KPIs), audit trails, and robust reporting for complete transparency into valuation orders, timelines, exceptions, and more. The completely configurable cloud-based solution boasts a plethora of features including programmable assignment logic, drag-n-drop photos, digital signatures, and an integrated national MLS with instant comp drop feature. The platform integrates directly with popular servicing systems and can also accept and return data via the EVO Open API. EVO-BPO helps servicers and REO asset managers reduce costs, shorten cycle times, and improve quality control so they can focus on value-added tasks.
About Global DMS:
Founded in 1999, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software that delivers a complete set of tools for residential and commercial lenders and servicers to automate and optimize the entire valuation process. The company's solutions include appraisal management, broker price opinion (BPO) management, property inspection management, hybrid valuation, and more. Global DMS integrates directly with most industry-leading loan origination systems and servicing platforms to help streamline workflows and increase efficiency. The company has been recognized as a Top 100 Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine and a Top Tech-Savvy Lender by MPA. For more information, visit the company's website www.globaldms.com.
