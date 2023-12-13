Gym at Holcom Park Recreation Center to close for floor refinishing

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will close the gym at Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 West 27th Street, from Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22 for floor refinishing and maintenance. The rest of the facility will remain open during this time.
The Holcom Park Recreation Center gym will reopen during normal operating hours on Saturday, December 23.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.