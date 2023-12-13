Richard Rawlings’s Gas Monkey Garage Joins Forces with Garage Beer In Massive Partnership

About

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N’ Loud, the channel's number one show for 8 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Miller Lite, Gorilla Pro, as well as NASCAR, several drag racing teams, and the Isle of Man TT Races. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week across their YouTube and social media platforms.