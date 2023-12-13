Richard Rawlings’s Gas Monkey Garage Joins Forces with Garage Beer In Massive Partnership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gas Monkey Garage, the undisputed motor media kings and bad ass builders are disrupting yet another industry. Richard Rawlings, the emblematic entrepreneur, and notorious beer aficionado, have shifted gears to team up with Garage Beer, the fastest growing beer in America, marking a monumental brand and business partnership in the world of beer and motors.

The marriage between Gas Monkey Garage and Garage Beer isn't just a collaboration and business partnership—it's a celebration of shared values, uniting the love for the garage as a sanctuary. While Rawlings treasures it as an automotive and motorcycle laboratory for creating one off masterpieces, Garage Beer venerates it as a spiritual home, creating an unprecedented synergy that defines this partnership as a match made in motorhead heaven. Beyond the serious dedication to cars and light beer, their mutual commitment to fun and adventure sets the stage for a thrilling ride into the perfect brand fit.

The star of Discovery Channel’s car-building reality show, Fast N’ Loud, finds his new bearings with Garage Beer. Having been a TV star for nearly two decades, Rawlings is the ultimate triple threat: American entrepreneur, media personality and professional beer drinker. Consumers can expect to partake in some pretty wild experiences in the new year.

"When I first saw the brand then tasted Garage Beer, it resonated with the ethos of garage culture—a shared passion that reverberates nationwide," expressed Richard Rawlings. "Its rocket ship success mirrors the cultural impact. It’s America in a can and I needed to be a part of the brand and the business. Where we’re from, we believe in full on partnership and pitching in to make the business and the brand kick ass. It's an exceptional light beer for anyone who truly appreciates their brew."

“Throughout his career, Richard has proven to be undeniably awesome at building massive communities from the ground up through hard work and light-heartedness - both of which resonate strongly with the Garage Beer brand. We are incredibly excited to have Richard ” - Corey Smale, VP of Marketing, Garage Beer

Garage Beer has unquestionably won the hearts and minds of beer loving dads by strumming the strings of nostalgia and inspiring the light beer drinking community. It's a beer that doesn’t take itself seriously and allows itself to just simply be a beer. As the slogan goes, it’s simply ‘Beer Flavored Beer’.

In just a year, Garage Beer has surged as America's fastest-growing beer brand, boasting an unprecedented 252% growth. IRI's data solidifies its standing as the #1 craft light beer in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, while its recent expansion into Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Tennessee has further propelled its presence.

About Garage Beer:
Garage Beer embodies the true essence of beer culture. Rooted in the spirit of community, it inspires camaraderie through light-hearted beer enjoyment, inviting individuals to open their garages and foster stronger bonds.

About Gas Monkey Garage:
Established by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings in Dallas, Texas in 2004, Gas Monkey Garage has redefined automotive craftsmanship. From the acclaimed Fast N’ Loud TV series to its other enterprise successes in hospitality, apparel, CPG, and media ventures, it continues to innovate and elevate the world of motoring standards.

This partnership symbolizes the fusion of garage culture and beer passion, setting the stage for unparalleled adventures and uniting enthusiasts under the banner of Garage Beer.

About

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N’ Loud, the channel's number one show for 8 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Miller Lite, Gorilla Pro, as well as NASCAR, several drag racing teams, and the Isle of Man TT Races. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week across their YouTube and social media platforms.

