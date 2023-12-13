The structural basis for deubiquitination by the fingerless USP-type effector TssM

(A) Structure-guided alignment of TssM and representative members of the USP-family. Residues printed on black or grey background are invariant or conservatively replaced in at least 50% of the sequences. The active site residues are highlighted in red. Colored letters indicate the localization of the three USP subdomains Thumb (T), Fingers (F), and Palm (P) and the respective secondary structure elements of USP7. The internal TssM deletion is marked with red arrows. The sequence of the CYLD BBOX was removed from the alignment to get a better overview and the site is marked with a red BBOX. USP family members exhibit a highly conserved glutamic residue which is important for binding of ubiquitin’s Arg72. This residue is marked by a green arrow. Blocking loop 1 of USP14 and Littlefinger loop of TssM are highlighted by purple and pink letters respectively. (B) Reaction of TssM with Ub and UbL activity-based probes. Asterisks mark the shifted bands after reaction. (C, D) Activity of 5 (C) or 50 nM (D) TssM against ubiquitin– and NEDD8–AMC (C) or against NEDD8–AMC (D). The RFU values are the means of triplicates. (C) The initial velocities (i. velocity) are the mean velocities derived from measurements shown in (C). (E) Linkage specificity analysis of TssM. A panel of homotypic di-ubiquitin chains was incubated with TssM for the indicated time points.

Although TssM is clearly related to eukaryotic USP-type deubiquitinases, it is a very divergent member of this family and appears to lack sequence regions that are crucial for ubiquitin recognition in other USP enzymes ( Fig 1A ). Moreover, our recent investigation of the evolutionary relationship between cysteine protease families ( Hermanns et al, 2020 ) indicated distant similarities between the USP- and Josephin-type DUB families, which were most conspicuous for the USP-like subfamily containing TssM. In the present study, we analyzed the biochemical and structural bases of TssM deubiquitination activity, with the main aims to (i) determine whether TssM might be a missing link between USP and Josephin-type DUBs and (ii) to understand how TssM can recognize ubiquitinated substrates in the absence of the USP-typical ubiquitin-binding elements.

Results

TssM is a ubiquitin-specific, linkage promiscuous DUB As a representative member of the TssM family, we decided to thoroughly characterize the TssM protein from B. pseudomallei with respect to its ubiquitin recognition surface, catalytic properties, and structural relationship to different DUB families. When using sequence alignments of TssM and representative members of the USP family, clear similarities were observed, particularly around the conserved active site residues (Fig 1A). However, the alignment also shows a large internal deletion within the catalytic domain, which encompasses the entire “Fingers”-subdomain and some flanking regions. In eukaryotic USPs, this subdomain is responsible for recognizing the distal S1-ubiquitin (Hu et al, 2002). The TssM homologue from B. mallei was previously reported to be ubiquitin-specific, with some cross-reactivity towards NEDD8 (Shanks et al, 2009). Given that TssM from B. mallei and B. pseudomallei are >96% identical, this observation raises the question of how TssM can recognize ubiquitin in the absence of the interface usually provided by the Fingers subdomain. Therefore, we tested the entire folded part of TssM from B. pseudomallei (TssM193–490) for UbL specificity, using a panel of activity-based probes that serve as substrate models for different ubiquitin-like modifiers (Fig S1A). As expected, TssM reacted with the ubiquitin and NEDD8 probes (Fig 1B). The more divergent UbLs ISG15, SUMO1, and SUMO2 did not react, indicating specificity for ubiquitin and Nedd8. A comparison of ubiquitin and Nedd8 reactivity using shorter time points revealed a faster reaction of the ubiquitin probe (Fig S1B). For a more quantitative comparison of TssM activity against ubiquitin and NEDD8, the liberation of an AMC fluorophore from C-terminally fused Ub-AMC and NEDD8-AMC model substrates was monitored. At an enzyme concentration of 5 nM, TssM fully cleaved ubiquitin-AMC within 3 min, whereas cleavage of NEDD8-AMC was barely detectable (Fig 1C). Upon a 10-fold increase in TssM concentration, cleavage of NEDD8-AMC became visible, although the reaction was not completed during the 20-min incubation period (Fig 1D). The comparison of the initial velocities of TssM cleaving ubiquitin-AMC (418.2 ± 25.5 RFU/s) and NEDD8-AMC (3.6 ± 0.6 RFU/s) indicates an ∼116x faster cleavage of ubiquitin. Next, we tested TssM for linkage specificity using a panel of differently linked di-ubiquitin species. TssM mainly cleaved the K11, K48, and K63-linked chains. K6- K27- and K33-linked chains were poorly cleaved, whereas K29 and linear chains were not cleaved at all (Fig 1E). Taken together, TssM is—despite the apparent absence of the Fingers domain—a potent ubiquitin-specific isopeptidase, showing promiscuous cleavage of most ubiquitin chains. Figure S1. TssM preferentially reacts with Ub-PA. (A) Domain scheme of TssM. (B) Reaction of TssM with Ub- and Nedd8-PA. The reactions were stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated time points. Source data are available for this figure.

TssM assumes a divergent USP fold lacking the “Fingers” subdomain To better understand the evolutionary position of TssM within the USP family and its possible relationship with the Josephin family, we solved the crystal structure of TssM193–490 to a resolution of 3.15 Å (Table 1). This construct comprises the portion of TssM predicted to be structured, and upon crystallization revealed the presence of two globular folds: an N-terminal immunoglobulin-like domain, followed by the catalytic DUB domain (Fig 2A). The asymmetric unit contained two TssM molecules forming a possible dimer (Fig S2A) with a contact surface formed by the Ig-like domains, with some contributions by the catalytic domain. A single β-strand formed by the first eight residues of the Ig-like domain is swapped between the two adjacent dimers. The two chains are almost completely resolved, with the exception of residues 193 (chain B), 394, and 395 missing from both monomers, and residues 476–480 being disordered in chain B. Both chains have identical conformations and can be superimposed with an RMSD of 0.63 Å for 3,221 atoms (Fig S2B). Table 1. Data collection and refinement statistics. Figure 2. TssM is a fingerless USP. (A) Crystal structure of TssM193–490 shown in cartoon representation. The structure is divided in an Ig-like domain (light blue) and a DUB domain (green). The first β-strand undergoes a strand swap within the dimer. The respective β-strand of the other dimer is shown in cartoon representation and colored pink. The active site residues are shown as sticks. (B) The DUB domain of TssM adopts a USP-like fold. The USP-typical Thumb and Palm subdomains are conserved and colored green and light pink, respectively. The Fingers subdomain (yellow) is missing and replaced by a short α-helix (α-6). The active site residues are shown as sticks. (C) Magnification of the active site formed by Cys-308, His-442, and Asp-457. Cys-308 belongs to the Thumb subdomain and is colored green; His-442 and Asp-457 are located within the Palm Subdomain and colored light pink. (D) Activity of WT TssM compared with the active site mutants. 1.5 μM TssM were incubated with K48-linked di-ubiquitin and the reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated timepoints. (E) Activity of 5 nM TssM193–490 and the Ig-lacking truncation TssM292–490 against ubiquitin–AMC. The RFU values are the means of triplicates. (F) Activity of 0.5 μM TssM193–490 and TssM292–490 against K63-linked di-ubiquitin. The reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated time points, resolved by SDS–PAGE and Coomassie-stained. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. TssM superpositions. (A) The ASU of the apo TssM193–490 structure contains a dimer, exhibiting a β-strand swap between the two Ig-like domains. The dimer is shown in cartoon representation, the Ig-like domains are colored light blue (chain A)/dark blue (chain B) and the DUB domains of chain A and B are colored orange and purple, respectively. (B) Chain A (green) and chain B (blue) are shown in cartoon representation and are superimposed with an RMSD of 0.63 Å over 3,221 atoms. (C, D, E, F) Different structural comparisons of TssM (orange) and USP7 (light blue), Fingers region, (green), shown in cartoon representation. (C, D, E, F) Superpositions were based on the entire catalytic domain (C, D), the Thumb subdomain (E) and the Palm subdomain (F). Missing secondary structure elements in TssM are indicated by their numbering based on the USP7 structure. (G) Superposition of TssM (orange) with USP12 (light blue) and USP46 (green) with an RMSD of 4.5 (USP12, 354 atoms) and 4.4 Å (USP46, 414 atoms). The DUB domain assumed a papain-like fold with an active site triad formed by Cys-308, His-442, and Asp-457 (Fig 2B and C). The role of these residues was confirmed by mutational analysis. As expected, C308A and H442A completely abrogated the cleavage of ubiquitin chains, whereas D457A showed strongly reduced cleavage (Fig 2D). In line with the sequence conservation (Fig 1A), the catalytic domain of TssM resembles USP-type deubiquitinases and can be successfully superimposed with the paradigmatic hand-shaped USP domain of USP7, which consists of the so-called Palm, Thumb, and Fingers subdomains (Hu et al, 2002). When matching the entire USP folds of TssM and USP7 (Fig S2C and D), the resulting RMSD of 5.4 Å is unusually high. This discrepancy is owed to the fact that the TssM structure lacks the entire Fingers subdomain, which is in accordance with the major deletion observed in the multiple sequence alignment (Fig 1A) within the respective region. The Palm and Thumb subdomains of the USP fold are conserved in TssM, but their relative orientation differs from canonical USP domains because of the absence of the Fingers region. This orientational difference explains the large overall RMSD, which considerably improves to 0.64 (167 atoms) or 2.15 Å (213 atoms), when superimposing only the Palm or Thumb regions, respectively (Fig S2E and F). The internal deletion within the TssM catalytic domain comprises not only the proper Fingers subdomain, but also two adjacent helices (α-6 and half of α-5 in USP7), which are part of the thumb region (Hu et al, 2002). In TssM, the entire deleted region is replaced by the short helix α6 flanked by flexible loops, which appear neither related to other USP domains, nor do they structurally correspond to canonical USP elements. Therefore, this region is not assumed to be a shortened Fingers remnant but rather a replacement to fill the gap resulting from the Fingers deletion. Structurally, this region lies within the (extended) palm subdomain. A further difference between TssM and USP7 is the shortened C-terminus. TssM ends on a β-strand corresponding to β14 of USP7 (Hu et al, 2002), whereas USP7 helices α9 and α10 do not have equivalents in TssM. However, these helices are a USP7-specific extension of the catalytic domain; the TssM c-terminus therefore corresponds to the canonical ending of the USP fold. In structural comparisons by Dali, the most similar structure was found to be the catalytic domain of USP46, followed by its close paralog USP12 (Holm, 2020). These two structures could be superimposed with TssM at RMSDs of 4.44 (USP46, 414 atoms) and 4.49 Å (USP12, 354 atoms), overall better than USP7 but still subject to improvement when aligning individual subdomains of the USP fold (Fig S2G). The Ig-like domain is attached to the N-terminus of the catalytic domain via a flexible linker and is located on the opposite face of the active site. Therefore, we hypothesized that it does not influence the catalytic activity and generated a truncation lacking the Ig-like domain (TssM292–490). As expected, removal of the Ig-like domain did not affect the cleavage of ubiquitin–AMC or K63-linked di-ubiquitin (Fig 2E and F). This shows that the DUB domain alone is sufficient for cleavage, and suggests that the Ig-like domain fulfills another non-catalytic function.

TssM has a novel, USP-atypical, ubiquitin-binding interface The specificity for ubiquitin implies the selective binding of ubiquitin to an S1 site on the surface of TssM. In eukaryotic USPs, the S1 site is typically formed by the Thumb and Fingers subdomains (Hu et al, 2002; Ye et al, 2009). Considering the fingerless structure of TssM, this raises the question of how the S1 site is formed. To answer this question, we reacted TssM193–490 with ubiquitin–PA and solved the crystal structure of the covalent complex to a resolution of 1.62 Å (Table 1) (Fig 3A). The asymmetric unit contained two monomeric copies of TssM ∼ Ub-PA complexes, which could be superimposed with an RMSD of 0.488 Å (2,026 atoms) (Fig S3A). The catalytic domains with their covalently bound ubiquitin units are almost identical (RMSD 0.24 Å), some variability is seen in the relative orientation of the Ig-like and catalytic domains (Fig S3B). TssM193–490 was fully resolved, with the exception of a short linker region near the N-terminus (Pro-202 to Leu-207), which was not resolved in chain A. The comparison of the apo and the ubiquitin-bound form revealed no major conformational changes upon ubiquitin binding (Fig 3B); the DUB domains of the apo- and Ub-bound structures align with an RMSD of 0.35 Å (1,115 atoms). The only major difference between the two structures is the dimerization interface, which influences the positioning of the Ig-like domain and will be discussed below. Figure 3. Novel Littlefinger loop functionally replaces the Fingers subdomain. (A) Crystal structure of the TssM193–490/Ub-PA complex shown in cartoon representation. The catalytic domain is divided in the Thumb and Palm subdomains and colored green and light pink, respectively. A flexible loop located between α-7 and β-6 is located close to ubiquitin (light blue) and named Littlefinger (pink). (A, B) Structural comparison of apo (colored light orange) and Ub-PA-bound (subdomains colored as in panel (A)) TssM. The catalytic domains are shown in cartoon representation and were superimposed with a RMSD of 0.35 Å over 1,115 atoms. (C) Recognition of ubiquitin’s Ile-44 patch by residues of the Littlefinger loop and the Palm subdomain. Ubiquitin (light blue) and TssM are shown in cartoon representation. The Littlefinger is colored pink and the Palm subdomain is colored light pink. Key residues are shown as sticks and hydrophobic interactions are indicated by dotted lines. (D) Littlefinger (colored pink) residues stabilize ubiquitin C-terminus (light blue). Key residues are shown as sticks and hydrogen bonds are indicated by dotted lines. (E) Interaction between Gly75 of ubiquitin and the “aromatic motif” represented by Tyr443, shown as light pink stick, is conserved in TssM. Hydrophobic interactions are indicated by dotted lines. (F) Recognition of ubiquitins Arg72/Arg74 by TssM. The conserved residue Glu378 forms a salt bridge with Arg74, in contrast to its role in classic USPs, where it contacts Arg72. TssM stabilizes Arg72 instead via Glu485 and Gln375. Key residues are shown as sticks and colored according to the subdomains: Littlefinger/pink, Thumb/green. (G) Mutational analysis of residues contacting the Ile-44 patch. 1.5 μM WT TssM292–490 and the respective point mutants were incubated with K48-linked di-ubiquitin. The reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated timepoints, resolved by SDS–PAGE and Coomassie-stained. (H) Comparison of WT TssM and the aromatic motif mutant Y443A. 1.5 μM TssM292–490 were incubated with K48-linked di-ubiquitin and the reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated timepoints. (I) Mutational analysis of residues stabilizing ubiquitin’s C-terminal Arg72/Arg74 residues. 1.5 μM WT TssM292–490 and the respective point mutants were incubated with K48-linked di-ubiquitin. The reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated timepoints, resolved by SDS–PAGE and Coomassie-stained. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S3. TssM/Ub-PA complex structure. (A) The ASU of the TssM193–490/Ub-PA complex structure contains a dimer shown in cartoon representation. The Ig-like domains are colored light green (chain A)/light blue (chain C), the DUB domains are colored dark green (chain A)/dark blue (chain C), and the covalent bound ubiquitins are colored orange (chain B)/light pink (chain D). (B) The catalytic domains of chain A (green) and chain C (blue) are shown in cartoon representation and are superimposed with an RMSD of 0.24 Å over 1,144 atoms. (C) Side-by-side comparison of Ub-bound TssM and USP14 (PDB:2AYO). TssM and USP14 were superimposed based on the catalytic domains. The left panel shows TssM and the right panel USP14. The Littlefinger and blocking loop 1 are highlighted by pink and purple coloring. (D) Activity of 5 nM WT TssM and Ile44-patch contacting mutants against ubiquitin–AMC. The RFU values are the means of triplicates. (E) Comparison of Ile-44 patch recognition by TssM and ATX3L. The ubiquitin-bound structures of TssM (teal) and ATX3L (PDB: 3O65, orange) were superimposed and are shown in cartoon representation. The respective ubiquitins are colored light blue (TssM) and yellow (ATX3L). Key residues forming the Ile44 patch are highlighted as sticks. (F, G) Activity of 5 nM WT TssM against ubiquitin–AMC compared with alanine subtitutions of the aromatic motif (F) or residues stabilizing ubiquitins C-terminus (G). The RFU values are the means of triplicates. (H) Hydrogen bonding between ubiquitin (light blue) and residues of the Palm subdomain (light pink) are indicated by dotted lines. Residues forming the hydrogen bonds are highlighted as sticks. (I) Mutational analysis of residues forming hydrogen bonds with ubiquitin Gln49. 1.5 μM WT TssM292–490 and the respective point mutants were incubated with K48-linked di-ubiquitin. The reaction was stopped by the addition of Laemmli buffer after the indicated timepoints, resolved by SDS–PAGE and Coomassie-stained. Source data are available for this figure. Owing to the missing Fingers region, the interaction interface between TssM and ubiquitin is relatively small. The contact surface (Vangone et al, 2011), has a size of 977 Å2, whereas USP7 and USP12 use ubiquitin recognition surfaces that are almost double in size (1,729 and 1,816 Å2 respectively). Nevertheless, ubiquitin has multiple contacts to the USP fold of TssM, mainly through the Palm subdomain. Most prominently, the linker region between α-7 and β-6 (residues 473–486) is in an optimal position to coordinate the S1-ubiquitin. Because of its analogous role to the missing Fingers region, we named this region Littlefinger (Fig 3A). Interestingly, the Littlefinger loop takes a similar position in the structure as the canonical blocking loop 1 of USP DUBs, although it is derived from a different part of the sequence (Figs 1A and S3C). The blocking loop was reported to contact ubiquitins Ile-36 patch (Hu et al, 2005), whereas the Littlefinger loop contacts hydrophobic residues around Ile-44 of ubiquitin. The Littlefinger residues Gly-480, Val-482, and Phe-475, together with Tyr418 (Thumb subdomain) form extensive hydrophobic interactions with the Ile-44 patch, but not Ile-44 itself (Fig 3C). Mutation of these residues to alanine led to a drastic reduction in ubiquitin chain and ubiquitin-AMC cleavage, highlighting the importance of this patch (Figs 3G and S3D). Members of the Josephin family do mainly contact ubiquitin’s Ile44-patch as well. Therefore, we examined whether the contacting residues are conserved between TssM and ATX3L. However, superimposition of TssM and ATX3L showed that the bound ubiquitin molecules are rotated by 180°, indicating that although the same patch is used, binding of ubiquitin is achieved by completely different regions of the DUB (Fig S3E). In addition to recognizing the Ile44-Patch, the Littlefinger loop stabilizes the ubiquitin C-terminus via hydrogen bonding to the main chain of Leu71 and Leu73 (Fig 3D). Eukaryotic USPs also stabilize these residues; however, they use a hydrophobic pocket to coordinate the leucine side chains. TssM further stabilizes the ubiquitin C-terminus through a hydrophobic interaction between Tyr-443 and the penultimate residue Gly-75 (Fig 3E). Tyr-443 of TssM represents the “aromatic motif,” which is found in all eukaryotic DUB families (except ZUFSP) and is formed by the aromatic residue directly after the catalytic histidine; its importance for USP catalysis has been shown for the example USP21 (Hermanns et al, 2020). The alanine substitution of Tyr-443 leads to strongly reduced cleavage of di-ubiquitin and ubiquitin–AMC (Figs 3H and S3F), indicating that the aromatic motif also plays a crucial role in TssM. Recognition of the basic Arg-72/Arg-74 residues of ubiquitin by acidic DUB residues is highly conserved in USPs. Usually, Arg-72 forms a salt bridge with an invariant glutamate such as Glu-299 in USP7. Based on the sequence alignment, this residue is conserved as Glu-378 in TssM (Fig 1A). However, the Glu-378 side chain is oriented somewhat differently and forms a salt bridge with Arg-74 instead of Arg-72 (Fig 3F). Arg-72 is also stabilized by TssM but uses a non-conventional contact with Glu-485 in the Littlefinger region, supported by Gln-375 (Fig 3F). Individual alanine mutation of the Arg-72 contacting residues strongly reduced the cleavage of ubiquitin chains, with E485A being nearly inactive, highlighting the important role of this Littlefinger residue (Figs 3I and S3G). By contrast, the mutation of Glu-378 to alanine did not change ubiquitin–AMC cleavage and only mildly affected chain cleavage by TssM. (Figs 3I and S3G), indicating that the recognition of Arg-74 is not crucial for TssM. Additional hydrogen bonds were observed between Ser-391 and Asn-416 of the catalytic domain and Gln-49 of ubiquitin, which were shown to be mostly dispensable for catalysis (Fig S3H and I).