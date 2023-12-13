Dennis Kneale Signs With HarperCollins for New Book on Elon Musk

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network and Apple Podcasts

This will drive some readers absolutely crazy. They dislike him, but this man is a hero, and we are lucky to him.” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran journalist and podcaster Dennis Kneale has signed a contract with HarperCollins, one of

the largest book publishers in the world, to write a book on the leadership, management, and lifestyle choices of Elon Musk.

Working title: "The Leadership Brilliance of Elon Musk."

"This will drive some readers absolutely crazy," Kneale says. "They dislike him, but I say this man is a hero, and we are lucky to him."

Musk is a polarizing figure, decried by politicians, NGOs, market pundits, and other critics for his blunt style, policy positions, and an alacrity for living out loud.

He may be the most famous inventor and entrepreneur since Thomas Edison went into business 150 years ago.

The highly acclaimed "Elon Musk" biography by Walter Isaacson has been on the New York Times bestseller list for 12 weeks. This was followed a month later by Ben Mezrich's new book, "Breaking Twitter."

"My book will be more of a celebration of Elon Musk and an exploration of the lessons we can learn from the way he runs his business and his life," Kneale says.

Lessons on such things as taking big risks, betting on yourself, taking on your enemies, and standing up for free speech, he adds.

Dennis Kneale is a writer, media strategist, and host of the podcast "What's Bugging Me" on Ricochet and other platforms. Previously, he was a senior editor at The Wall Street Journal, the managing editor of Forbes magazine, and an anchor at CNBC and Fox Business Network.

He has helped clients write three books: "The Fixer" by Michael Sitrick, "Wealth Mismanagement" by Ed Butowsky, and "The Trump Century" by Lou Dobbs.

"The Trump Century" was published by HarperCollins's well-regarded imprint, Broadside Books, which has published numerous #1 bestselling titles by Jared Kushner, Mike Pompeo, Ron DeSantis, Harris Faulkner, and Kat Timpf.

Broadside Books now will publish "The Leadership Brilliance of Elon Musk." Though Broadside specializes in nonfiction of interest to conservative readers, Kneale says his book will be less about conservative vs. liberal and more about life and how to live it.

"This guy is having a ball, he is reaching for the stars, and he works incredibly hard," Kneale says. "This can inspire the rest of us."

"What's Bugging Me" can be found here on the Ricochet platform: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/ricochets-newest-podcast-whats-bugging-me/

And here on the Apple Podcasts platform:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000587999309

Dennis Kneale's columns can be found at www.denniskneale.com