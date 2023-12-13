Criminal Lawyer Opens New Office in Lincoln, NE: Top-Rated Stockmann Law Firm Expands Nebraska Service Area

Stockmann Law, leading criminal defense firm, Omaha, West Omaha, and Lincoln, NE Daniel Stockmann, criminal lawyer, Lincoln, NE

Stockmann Law expands to Lincoln, NE, opening a new office at 211 N 14th Street to meet the rising demand for criminal defense in Lincoln, says Daniel Stockmann

Stockmann Law, a leading criminal defense law firm in Nebraska, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Lincoln, NE. The new Stockmann Law office is located at 211 North 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, and will allow the firm to better serve clients in the Lincoln area who are facing criminal charges, particularly drug charges resulting from traffic stops on I-80.

Area residents will be able to take advantage of this criminal law firm in Lincoln. Experienced criminal defense attorney Daniel Stockmann aims to provide top-notch legal representation and support to individuals in Lincoln, NE, and the surrounding areas. Stockmann has a proven track record of success in defending clients against a wide range of criminal charges.

The decision to expand to Lincoln was driven by the increasing demand for legal services in the area, particularly in cases involving traffic stops and illegal search and seizure on I-80. Attorney Daniel Stockmann has a deep understanding of the complexities of these types of cases and is committed to protecting his clients’ rights and ensuring they receive fair treatment under the law.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to the Lincoln community," said criminal lawyer Daniel Stockmann. "Our new location will allow us to better serve clients in this area and provide them with the highest level of legal representation in their time of need."

Stockmann Law's new office in Lincoln is now open and ready to assist clients with their criminal defense needs. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact the firm at (402) 884-1031 or visit their website at www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com.

About Stockmann Law:

Stockmann Law is a leading criminal defense law firm in Omaha and Lincoln, NE, with a focus on defending individuals facing charges related to drug charges resulting from traffic stops on I-80 in Nebraska. Stockmann Law is dedicated to upholding the rights of its clients and providing rigorous defense strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes.

