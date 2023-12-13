OpsMx Named a Finalist for the 2023 DevOps Dozen Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the leader in secure software delivery, today announced it has been named a finalist in the DevOps Dozen Awards 2023 in the Best CI/CD Tool category for OpsMx Secure CD. Now in its ninth year, the DevOps Dozen recognizes the leading innovators in the DevOps world.



“We are honored to be a finalist for a DevOps Dozen award, which I believe reflects not just the innovation of an industry-first enterprise solution for securing software delivery and deployment, but also our ability to continue keeping pace with the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO and founder of OpsMx. “Software release cycles continue to shrink, and OpsMx Secure CD can play a critical role in unleashing DevOps teams to enable them to push forward faster without sacrificing security or compliance.”

OpsMx Secure CD is the first software delivery and deployment solution specifically designed for enterprise security and compliance. OpsMx Secure CD combines a comprehensive GitOps multi-cloud delivery and deployment platform with DevSecOps capabilities to automatically enforce and audit security compliance. Enterprises use OpsMx Secure CD to manage security posture, accelerate multicloud and Kubernetes deployments, automate approvals, block vulnerabilities, and enforce policy compliance.

The DevOps Dozen Awards winners will be announced on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Predict 2024 Virtual Summit .

