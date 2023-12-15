Decoding the Surge: Luxury Cars in a Shifting Market

Clement Pre-Owned Dealership, Missouri

The Missouri used car dealer reveals an exceptional situation in the luxury segment and explains how customers can profit from used opulent vehicle purchases.

A used luxury car purchase today is a smart choice that will not ruin a budget.” — Penuel Raj Clement, the owner of Clement Pre-Owned

FLORISSANT, MISSOURI, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current market crisis prompts many households to reevaluate their spending, releasing well-maintained luxury vehicles into the used car market. These just-like-new pre-owned luxury cars, once reserved for special occasions, are now available for a fraction of their original price. This is an opportunity for those dreaming of owning such a vehicle as the Porsche Macan or Panamera.

Opting for used luxury cars turns out a smart choice for the following reasons:

1. Affordable Prices

Vehicle prices surged in 2021-2022 due to a combination of global shipping issues, semiconductor shortages, and factory closures. Optimism among economists for a price decrease as supply chains recovered has been proven wrong. In 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, new car values have increased, but prices for used models are following them slowly. Used luxury cars can now offer affordability, allowing buyers to own brands like Porsche, Tesla, and BMW with good resale value.

2. Reduced Depreciation Costs of Used Luxury Cars

When a new car leaves the dealership, its value begins to decline—a phenomenon known as depreciation. New luxury vehicles, characterized by high-tech features and lofty price tags, tend to experience higher rates of depreciation when selling. The majority of a vehicle's value diminishes during the first years of ownership. Opting for a used vehicle over a new one allows the first owner to absorb the substantial depreciation hit. Choosing a used luxury car provides an opportunity to drive a high-quality prestigious vehicle without the rapid value decline associated with brand-new autos. According to Car Edge, the luxury brands with the best resale value are Acura, Lexus, Tesla, and Porsche.

3. Mitigating Expensive Repairs and Maintenance Costs

Used cars establish a reliability record over a few years on the road. Prospective buyers can research models of interest in used car rankings, reviews, and forums to understand the total cost of ownership. This approach helps steer clear of luxury models that are expensive in the long run and identify those that are not costly to own. Additionally, choosing certified pre-owned (CPO) luxury cars further minimizes the risks of expensive breakdowns. Such vehicles combine several benefits from both new and used cars. A CPO vehicle is typically a gently used car that is just a few years old, has low mileage, and has a transparent record of maintenance. These cars come with a manufacturer-backed warranty and additional premium services like 24/7 roadside assistance. At Clement Automotive Group, CPO vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process.

4. Flexible Return Options

Many used car dealerships provide a buyer satisfaction guarantee. For example, at Clement Pre-Owned, buyers enjoy a 5-day guarantee. If the vehicle proves to be less than a perfect fit within 5 days or 500 miles, the dealer facilitates an exchange, providing customers added peace of mind.

About Clement Pre-Owned:

Clement Pre-Owned is a part of Clement Auto Group, offering extensive used vehicle collection in Missouri. Key features include Certified Pre-Owned vehicles with manufacturer-backed warranties, ISO service standards, a 30-Day Price Match Guarantee, transparent no-haggle pricing, a 30-year/300,000-mile Clement Assurance, free trade evaluations, and the flexibility of shopping online or in-store. With a commitment to excellence, Clement Pre-Owned ensures a top-tier car-buying experience marked by quality, transparency, and customer-centric services.