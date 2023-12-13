New resource to find U.S. DoD innovation programs to grow

OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC and the Trade Commissioner Service are pleased to announce the launch of a new online resource that will help Canadian businesses identify U.S. defence innovation programs that will enable them to develop and scale technologies for national security applications.



To further shore up its military advantage, the U.S. Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) uses a rapid, iterative approach to fostering innovation that includes both traditional and non-traditional defence partners. This opens doors for established suppliers, new entrants, and niche vendors—including those from Canada—to provide cutting-edge technologies to the U.S. military.

There are many doors through which to enter the U.S. DoD defence innovation ecosystem and CCC’s online resource, together with the Trade Commissioner Service staff on the ground in the United States, helps Canadian businesses to successfully navigate them. The new online resource provides simplified information of the many types of U.S. DoD innovation programs including:

Incubators that support start-up and entrepreneurial entities with innovative ideas.

that support start-up and entrepreneurial entities with innovative ideas. Accelerators that focus on speeding up the growth of an existing company. Accelerators typically provide some seed money and mentors.

that focus on speeding up the growth of an existing company. Accelerators typically provide some seed money and mentors. Competitions that aim to solve problems where emerging technologies might provide non-traditional solutions, or to expand the pool of companies working on critical issues.

that aim to solve problems where emerging technologies might provide non-traditional solutions, or to expand the pool of companies working on critical issues. Networks that build relationships between government organizations, industry, private equity firms, and academia to solve challenging problems.

The U.S. DoD has been dedicating a large portion of its annual budget to programs that accelerate innovations. In its 2024 budget alone , the department allocated $145 billion (USD) to research and development. Given the integrated nature of the North American defence industrial base, Canadian solutions are welcome and provided special considerations for many of these programs.

To learn more about the U.S. defence innovation ecosystem and the different programs, visit our U.S. DoD Innovation Programs webpage .

To discuss specific opportunities and how to enter the U.S. defence market, contact your local Trade Commissioner .

Related

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .

About the Trade Commissioner Service