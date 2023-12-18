2023 Virtual Medical Events: A Comprehensive Report on the Healthcare Landscape

A Comprehensive Overview of the Pharma Sector's Sentiments and Healthcare Professional Engagement in the Virtual Sphere

PUNE, MH, INDIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuddleXR, a leading virtual event platform dedicated to hosting medical events, proudly presents its comprehensive report summarizing the virtual medical events conducted throughout the year 2023. As the official technology provider to major healthcare organizers for the past three years, HuddleXR continues to pave the way for innovative and engaging virtual experiences in the medical field.

Key Findings of the Report:

1. CMEs Lead and Investigator Meetings Dominate:

Continuing Medical Education (CMEs): 43%

Investigator Meetings: 28%

Internal Events/Pharma Events: 29%

2. Global Participation Impact:

Top contributing countries, accounting for 23% of all participating attendees: Japan, India, China, Poland, Germany, USA, Greece, Malaysia, Brazil, Thailand, Spain, Colombia, Philippines, Italy, Vietnam, Argentina, Turkey, Serbia, Portugal, Australia, Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Romania, Estonia, Hungary, United Kingdom, Mexico, Israel.

3. Impressive Registration to Conversion Rate:

Registration to conversion rate stands at an impressive 68%, showcasing the high interest and commitment of participants.

4. Active Participation of HCPs:

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) from Germany, India, Poland, USA, Greece, Philippines actively engaged in comment sections and polls.

5. Average Session Dwell Time and Participation Rates:

Average session dwell time per event day: 110 minutes/user, indicating substantial engagement.

High participation rates: 82% of participants attended a minimum of 70% of the session time, highlighting dedication and interest.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall sentiment within the pharma sector regarding virtual events, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of medical gatherings in the digital realm.

HuddleXR remains committed to advancing the virtual event experience in the healthcare industry and looks forward to further collaborations with healthcare organizations worldwide. The success of the 2023 virtual medical events underscores the platform's ability to foster meaningful connections, facilitate knowledge exchange, and promote global collaboration in the medical community.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Malvika Lal

Global marketing Director

malvika@huddlexr.com

About HuddleXR:

HuddleXR is a specialized virtual event platform designed to cater to the unique needs of the medical and healthcare community. As a trusted technology provider, HuddleXR has been at the forefront of delivering seamless and engaging virtual experiences for medical events, conferences, and educational sessions.