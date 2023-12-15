Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Forecast 2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The Business Research Company’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market size is predicted to reach $1.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market is due to The growing prevalence of pneumonia. North America region is expected to hold the largest acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market share. Major players in the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Gilead Sciences Inc.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Segments

•By Type: Diagnosis, Treatment

•By Cause: COVID-19 Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Sepsis, Inhalation Of Harmful Substances, Severe Pneumonia, Other Causes

•By Severity: Mild, Moderate, Severe

•By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Service Centers, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal illness characterized by non-compliant, or stiff lungs and low oxygenation. It is an acute, diffuse and inflammatory form of lung injury that can occur in seriously ill patients. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) treatment involves mechanical ventilation with low tidal volumes and positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) to support oxygenation and prevent lung injury.

