Carper Returns from UN Climate Conference, COP28

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, this week concluded a mission to the annual United Nations climate conference, COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He touted the historic climate progress that the United States has made in recent years, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Carper joined a Senate delegation led by Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation also included Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawai’i).

“As the largest historic emitter, the United States has an obligation to significantly reduce our emissions and lead by example, which I can proudly say we are now doing,” said Senator Carper. “COP28 was an opportunity to show the rest of the world how our nation is tackling climate change from our largest sources of emissions, including the transportation and power sectors, while helping to create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs. We made it clear that the United States is not walking away from the climate fight anytime soon.

He continued: “Coming out of COP28, my top priority remains overseeing the effective implementation of our recent climate and clean energy wins. I also hope to build on our successes by advancing bipartisan legislation to strengthen our nation’s nuclear industry, confirming nominees who share our goals, and much more. In the meantime, I will continue to work with the Biden Administration on identifying opportunities to further our nation’s climate agenda, including cutting methane emissions from landfills. The climate crisis is a challenge that should unite us all, and I remain optimistic about the opportunity to make progress over the next year.”

At COP28, the Senators received briefings from U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and State Department officials and met with foreign delegations from Ukraine, the European Union, Japan, and others. Senator Carper also participated in discussions on infrastructure resiliency, global methane reductions, and clean trade and supply chains.

Photos of Senator Carper and the delegation are available here.

###