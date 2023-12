Panda High Plains Hemp Gin Marks Final Stage Commissioning to Bring Largest Industrial Hemp Processing Facility in the Western Hemisphere Online

“Each piece of the Panda Hemp Gin production line, including the three miles of overhead pneumatic duct lines, refining, blending, mechanical cottonization, hurd bagging and storage, baling, and more, must be individually started, checked, balanced, and commissioned,” says Panda Biotech Executive Vice President Scott Evans. “Currently, all equipment is individually being brought online to be officially placed in service.”





Using only renewable energy sources, the engineering and production process at the Panda Hemp Gin has been certified green by Mid-South Engineering Company, in accordance with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles. Panda Biotech has also partnered with Oritain, a scientific traceability company, to bring the most traceable hemp grown 100 percent in the United States to market.





Additionally, Panda Biotech is actively signing contracts with producers to grow the hemp feedstock for the 2024 growing season, as well as purchasing hemp fiber that has already been harvested or processed. The company recently unveiled an unmatched pay-to-grow program for producers to begin growing Panda hemp. With up-front, guaranteed money and agronomy support, Panda producers also receive tested and proven seed at no cost, successfully mitigating the risk producers may assume and underscoring Panda’s commitment and promise to the farming community. The benefits of growing hemp are substantial, as it is an excellent rotational crop that remediates the soil and provides a competitive margin. For those interested in learning more, please visit the growers inquiry form found at pandabiotech.com.





ABOUT PANDA BIOTECH





Based in Dallas, Texas, privately-held Panda Biotech, LLC is a first-mover in the emerging U.S. industrial hemp fiber and hurd industry. Panda Biotech’s executive leadership has extensive experience developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale infrastructure facilities in clean energy. They have developed 22 projects representing approximately $12 billion in invested capital. The company is currently developing large-scale industrial hemp gin facilities. Panda’s first project, the Panda High Plains Hemp Gin™ LLC (Panda Hemp Gin), is in partnership with Aka-Ag, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund. The facility is located in Wichita Falls, TX. It will be the largest hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere. For more information, please visit www.pandabiotech.com and @pandabiotech on Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.





