Inkit Secures Impact Level 2 Authorization from the U.S. Department of Defense

Inkit’s Commitment to Security Recognized with DoD’s IL2 Authorization

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkit, the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) solution, is proud to announce that it has obtained a Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 2 (IL2) authorization for its Secure Document Generation solution. In achieving IL2 authorization (ATO), Inkit has demonstrated to independent auditors that it meets DISA’s rigorous security requirements for storing and handling controlled unclassified information (CUI). This significant achievement underscores Inkit’s commitment to maintaining the highest data security and integrity standards.

According to a November 2022 Government Accounting Office report, the US Department of Defense and its partners in the defense industrial base faced more than 12,000 cyberattacks from 2015 through 2021 – an average of more than 1,700 reported incidents per year. Potential cyber threats to the DoD and its industry partners include state actors, violent extremist organizations, and transnational criminal organizations. The perpetrators of these attacks seek to steal US technology, commit espionage and influence campaigns, disrupt critical services, and increasingly threaten U.S. national security. As DoD increases its adoption of cloud services, it becomes increasingly necessary to ensure those service providers meet stringent criteria to help shield US defense IT systems from such incursions.

Department of Defense Impact Levels categorize information systems used by the US armed forces and DoD administration based on the potential impact of a system being compromised. The rigorous standards for obtaining an Authorization to Operate require vendors to demonstrate that they meet increasingly stringent DoD requirements for:

- Confidentiality – information must be secured from unauthorized access

- Integrity – information must remain accurate and trustworthy

- Availability - systems must be accessible to authorized users

“Information continues to be critically important to achieving the strategic goals of the U.S. Military. Compromise of mission-critical information could be potentially disastrous,” said Vince Pecocaro, Lead Program Manager, US Air Force Digital Transformation Office. ”Inkit’s authorization to operate at Impact Levels 2 demonstrates their ability to safeguard that information.”

Inkit’s Secure DocGen platform helps defense organizations, government agencies, and private enterprises:

- Replace inefficient and time-consuming manual document creation with automation to scale

- Deliver end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption of private information to protect against breaches and prevent leaks

- Organize, manage, and secure information to comply with record management policies for effortless retention

- Secure digital signatures with the easiest way to send, receive, and manage legally binding agreements

“Inkit understands that providing a service to the U.S. Military requires it to protect information that is mission critical or is related to servicemembers, “added Inkit SVP Jonathan Moak, former US Army Comptroller. “Obtaining Impact Level ATOs validates our ongoing commitment to data security and positions us to serve our clients in the public sector better.”

