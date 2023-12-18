Crossroads Talent Solutions celebrates CEO's Completion of T.H.R.I.V.E. Program

Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC (Centered), stands with Nirav Rajpara, an SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Program Manager (Right), and William Linzey, T.H.R.I.V.E. coach, as he receives his certificate of completion from the T.H.R.I.V.E. program. (Courtesy Photo)

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md. and operating in 27 states and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support.